Lanmodo is the world’s first all-in-one automatic car tent

Why it matters to you Lanmodo offers a quick way to protect the car from the elements when shelter isn't an option.

During a hot summer day, walking into a parked car is like walking into the center of the sun. The only solitude comes in the form of a lone tree casting its shadow on a parking space that someone else has grabbed. Rather than fighting to stay in the shade, shouldn’t drivers bring the shade to the car?

Lanmodo is a wireless, all-in-one, automatic car tent. After a quick setup, the tent opens up to protect the car from the elements. Sun, rain, hail, and snow are no longer a problem. For outdoor lovers, Lanmodo also doubles a beach umbrella, camping tent, and more.

Installing the Lanmodo tent is made easy with the use of a wireless remote. Users attach the tent to the roof of their car using a powerful suction cup. It can bear up to 150 pounds, which means it won’t blow away with a strong gust of wind, and its fiberglass structure also ensures it won’t fall apart. For better stability, four wind ropes can quickly be attached to car door handles and mirrors. The tent can survive winds of up to 30 miles per hour. Once adhered, a one-touch remote prompts the tent to open or close in about eight seconds.

Now, with the added protection, the car is ready for any weather. In sunny weather, car owners typically have to open the doors or roll down the windows to keep the car cool. Instead, Lanmodo provides enough shade to cool down the car up to 35 degrees. For some people, hail or other flying objects are a concern. Rather that repairing the dents, the car tent reflects the impact away from the car.

Other design features make the Lanmodo more than just a car tent. With some extra attachments, this car tent becomes a beach umbrella, camping tent, or even an outdoor movie theater with its own power source.

Lanmodo will soon be starting up its Kickstarter with a goal of $30,000 to support production. For $292, backers gain access to a tent, remote, and charger. Shipments go out in July, then the tent climbs up to $399. Currently, black navy, silver, and pink versions are available.