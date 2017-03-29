REI takes on big-name brands with release of redesigned Magma sleeping bag

Why it matters to you REI's recently released and redesigned Magma sleeping bag series features the best warmth-to-weight ratio on the market and lets REI compete with high-end brands.

The leading consumer cooperative for outdoor gear, REI (Recreational Equipment, Inc) consistently stacks itself against high-end competitors, offering its own line of quality products for cheaper price tags. This year, it went above and beyond with the launch of its newly redesigned Magma sleeping bag — one of the best warmth-to-weight ratio sleeping bags on the market — which, unsurprising for REI, costs but a fraction of the standard market price.

REI transformed its classic Magma sleeping bag line for 2017 to withstand temperatures as low as 10 degrees Fahrenheit, included Durable Water Repellent-treated 850 fill-power down, and aligned it in tried and true Mummy fit fashion. A trapezoidal foot box, insulated yoke, and 15-denier ripstop nylon shell attribute to the product’s deserved spot among high-end brands including Western Mountaineering and Feathered Friends. The men’s regular Magma bag weighs 1lb 14oz, matching other 10 degree bags in the same category — and yet REI still sells the product for more than $100 less.

On first glance, it appears as though the Kent, Washington-based company meticulously crafted the Magma with an innate attention to detail. Not only does it boast a fitted form for added warmth but it also arranged its baffle spacing to expertly maintain the down fill, while including a shaped hood equipped to hold a small pillow. Additionally, the product offers advanced zipper modifications including an internal anti-snag strip and hybrid zipper route.

Competition-wise, Western Mountaineering’s equatable Versalite 10 degree sleeping bag boasts the same 850 fill-power down, weighs 2 ounces more, and costs $200 more than REI’s 2017 Magma. Similarly, the Feathered Friends Lark Nano 10 degree bag provides 900 fill-power down, adds a few ounces in weight, and still costs $100 more. Because of this, REI’s Magma sleeping bag easily features one of the best values in terms of warmth-to-weight ratio currently on the market.

The men’s and women’s versions both retail for $349 for regular length, and $369 for the long style, via the REI website.