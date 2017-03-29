Digital Trends
REI takes on big-name brands with release of redesigned Magma sleeping bag

REI's recently released and redesigned Magma sleeping bag series features the best warmth-to-weight ratio on the market and lets REI compete with high-end brands.

The leading consumer cooperative for outdoor gear, REI (Recreational Equipment, Inc) consistently stacks itself against high-end competitors, offering its own line of quality products for cheaper price tags. This year, it went above and beyond with the launch of its newly redesigned Magma sleeping bag — one of the best warmth-to-weight ratio sleeping bags on the market — which, unsurprising for REI, costs but a fraction of the standard market price.

REI transformed its classic Magma sleeping bag line for 2017 to withstand temperatures as low as 10 degrees Fahrenheit, included Durable Water Repellent-treated 850 fill-power down, and aligned it in tried and true Mummy fit fashion. A trapezoidal foot box, insulated yoke, and 15-denier ripstop nylon shell attribute to the product’s deserved spot among high-end brands including Western Mountaineering and Feathered Friends. The men’s regular Magma bag weighs 1lb 14oz, matching other 10 degree bags in the same category and yet REI still sells the product for more than $100 less.

On first glance, it appears as though the Kent, Washington-based company meticulously crafted the Magma with an innate attention to detail. Not only does it boast a fitted form for added warmth but it also arranged its baffle spacing to expertly maintain the down fill, while including a shaped hood equipped to hold a small pillow. Additionally, the product offers advanced zipper modifications including an internal anti-snag strip and hybrid zipper route.

Competition-wise, Western Mountaineering’s equatable Versalite 10 degree sleeping bag boasts the same 850 fill-power down, weighs 2 ounces more, and costs $200 more than REI’s 2017 Magma. Similarly, the Feathered Friends Lark Nano 10 degree bag provides 900 fill-power down, adds a few ounces in weight, and still costs $100 more. Because of this, REI’s Magma sleeping bag easily features one of the best values in terms of warmth-to-weight ratio currently on the market.

The men’s and women’s versions both retail for $349 for regular length, and $369 for the long style, via the REI website.