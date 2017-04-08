Architect team designs modular-home building blocks for multiple terrains

Why it matters to you Building your own little holiday home somewhere remote could become cheaper with modular designs like this one.

In the never-ending effort to create small-scale homes that are simple to build but offer compact and comfortable living, a team of architects and engineers has designed a new, modular-home prototype. Capable of expanding vertically as well as horizontally, the housing system is designed to work in a variety of climates and locations.

The project was headed up by Slovenian design firm OFIS Arhitekti, the same group that built the remote Kanin winter cabin we saw last year. This latest design borrows from that original cold-climate model and makes it more expansive and versatile.

First shown off this week in the Parco Sempione Italian park as part of Milan Design Week, the “Living Unit” is primarily of wood construction, with each module measuring 4.5 (L) by 2.5 (W) by 2.7 (H) meters. A single ‘cell’ has enough space for a kitchen, bathroom, and bedroom, though adding additional modules allows for added privacy or room in larger designs.

Depending on the intended use for the modular-home, designers say it can be finished in a range of claddings, making it suitable for different climates and terrain types. The interior can also be changed for added comfort or features, depending on owner preference (thanks Dezeen).

Each modular cell is built in a shallow wedge shape, which provides a large window at one end for natural light and viewing and a smaller window at the other for added privacy.

The design team believes such a system could be excellent for building holiday homes, tree houses, research cabins, or simple shelters in remote places to aid survival efforts or provide a way station for travelers.

Although being presented to the public as part of the Milan show and grounded on concrete blocks, concept art for the Living Unit also shows it operating in a wooded wilderness, showing what it could look like if installed in a more rustic setting.