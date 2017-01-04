RunIQ smartwatch is a wearable device made by runners, for runners

Wearable tech can be great, but such products are often designed for general use. When a runner needs a smart device, however, they seek something more tailored for that activity. With that in mind, New Balance has created RunIQ, an Android Wear smartwatch for runners, by runners.

Made in collaboration with companies including Intel, Google, and Strava, RunIQ was designed with features runners need most. The stylish form factor also ensures that it can be worn throughout the day, no matter the occasion.

More: Garmin Forerunner 35 GPS running watch review

With RunIQ, athletes can keep track of their performance through a number of features. Included are a built-in GPS, heart rate monitor, lap button, and interval capability. The GPS allows for course tracking, pace, and distance measurement. With continuous use of the GPS and heart rate monitor, the watch will last up to 5 hour, meaning runners can track a full marathon. RunIQ also acts as a standard smartwatch with Wi-Fi or Bluetooth connectivity. Typical use will allow up to 24 hours of battery life.

Thanks to its collaboration with Strava, RunIQ will allow runners to upload and share their workouts with a global community called the New Balance Global Run Club. Members can connect with each other, track performance, share their favorite routes, and celebrate accomplishments. There are also virtual training programs, and races that can be performed alone or with other members.

PaceIQ, a wireless set of sport headphones, is being launched alongside RunIQ. These lightweight Bluetooth headphones were created in collaboration with Jabra to provide a premium sound, secure fit, and rapid charge time. When used alongside the RunIQ, a dedicated button provides real-time audio updates on a runner’s performance.

Both are available for pre-order from New Balance’s website. RunIQ will hit store shelves on February 1 for $300 in both black and gray. Different watch bands will also be made available. PaceIQ will be released the same day for $110.