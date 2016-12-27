Oboz introduces bigger versions of its popular Bridger and Big Sky boots

Outdoor footwear maker Oboz is heating up its winter 2017 lineup with three new insulated boots that will complement the company’s existing footwear. The new boots run the gamut with technical hiking boots for men and women and a casual winter offering for men.

The Montana footwear maker is targeting the outdoor enthusiasts with its two new Bridger boots, Oboz’s most popular line of winter boots for snowshoeing and winter hiking. Men will be able to select the Bridger 10-inch Insulated BDry boot, which adds two inches in ankle height to the current Bridger model. The Bridger 10-inch is no slouch, sporting Oboz’s waterproof BDry lining, 400 grams of Thinsulate insulation, and a wool-topped BFit thermal insole for warmth. It will also rock a winter-specific rubber sole, a D-ring for use with a gaiter, and molded heel kick to help peel the boots off your feet at the end of the day.

More: Seeking inspiration? Here’s how a hiker’s boots made it from Georgia to Maine

Oboz has not forgotten the lady hikers and also will release a new women’s version of the Bridger that will measure nine inches instead of the seven found in the 2016 version. The women’s boot shares the same features as its male counterpart, but with a distinct feminine styling that includes a quilted wool and shearling collar for both comfort and warmth.

Bigger may be better, but lower is also lovely for Oboz in the 2017 season. Lining up on the casual side of the spectrum are the new Big Sky Low insulated BDry boot for men. This new style is a low-cut boot perfect for running errands as well as relaxing inside. The Big Sky Low has 100 grams of Thinsulate insulation and a BFit thermal insole for cold weather chores. Other perks of this hiking shoe include Oboz’s rugged Granite Peak outsole and rubber around the toes and heel for protection.

All three boots will make their debut at the upcoming Outdoor Retailer Winter Market on January 10. They will be available for purchase during the 2017-2018 winter season.