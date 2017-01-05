The OjO Commuter Scooter wants to make your ride fun and emissions-free

Haven’t you heard? Scooters are making a comeback.

Here to prove it is the $2,000 OjO Commuter Scooter, a two-wheeled ride that hopes to convince adults that they haven’t outgrown the toys of their childhood. Described as a bike-lane-friendly, zero emissions ride, this may just be the answer to your daily commute.

Well, maybe not quite. Given that the scooter only goes 20 miles per hour (and 25 miles on a full charge), you won’t exactly be zooming down highways with the OjO. However, if you’re in the mood for a neighborhood cruise, this is quite the sleek option. Branded as a “smart” scooter, the OjO boasts a sleek, patented ergonomic design and a HyperGear motor and gear system that will help you get up hills. And while other scooters may be meant for more minuscule riders, the OjO supports a 300-plus pound weight capacity, which also gives the rider a stable, smooth, easily maneuverable ride.

“We’ve been in research and development for almost three years to solve a dire need for a simple, stable, fun bike-lane-friendly and clean commuter vehicle,” said the president of OjO Electric, Dale Seiden. “Enter the world of OjO, a true advancement in personal e-transportation, unmatched in quality, agility, versatility, and technology. From its many patented features to the invigorating ride itself, this ﬁrst-of-its-kind smart scooter gives a riding experience like no other. “

And while this OjO can be enjoyed by adults, you don’t necessarily have to be a credentialed one to enjoy the ride. The OjO Commuter Scooter follows the same rules as electric bicycles, which means it doesn’t require a license to drive. Seiden added, “In a marketplace of unstable, foldable, toy and motorcycle-like scooters that require a license for street-use only, the Tesla-inspired OjO is a ‘Real’ true adult scooter that is economical and sustainable.”

The OjO will be available in January on Amazon.com and later this spring at Best Buy.