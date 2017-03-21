Osprey bring its ‘anti-gravity’ tech to its Aether and Ariel backpacks

Why it matters to you Backpackers will love Osprey's new Aether and Ariel packs that are equipped with the company's outstanding Anti-Gravity suspension.

Osprey set the standard in backpacking comfort when it introduced its cutting-edge Anti-Gravity suspension and back panel in 2015. The Atmos and Aura Backpacks were the first models to be equipped with Osprey’s AG technology, and were lauded for their ability to distribute the weight of the pack and make you feel like you were carrying less weight. Now this revolutionary suspension system is making its way to other backpacks in Osprey’s lineup — new for the spring 2017 hiking season are AG versions of the popular Aether and Ariel line of long distance backpacks.

The Aether and Ariel are Osprey’s high-end packs with capacities and features that are ideal for backpacking, thru-hiking and mountaineering. They include an interchangeable harness and hip belt system that is custom moldable to your individual body shape providing a comfortable fit that is unrivaled by one-size-fits-all packs. The AG suspension adds even more comfort to the pack, allowing you to carry more weight with less fatigue due to how the suspension so effectively distributes your load.

Osprey didn’t hold back with the Aether and Ariel adding almost every convenience feature you can imagine. The pack has a large main compartment that is accessible from the top and side. At the bottom of the main compartment is a sleeping bag compartment with a removable diver and zippered access. Also at the bottom of the pack is a pair of removable sleeping pad straps.

Other convenience features include a hydration sleeve, Osprey’s popular stow-on-the-go trekking pole holder, zippered hip belt pockets, a stretch mesh pocket on the front panel for convenient storage of gear, and side stretch mesh pockets that allow you to store your water bottle upright or at an easy-to-reach side orientation.

Best of all, the Aether and Ariel have a removable top lid that converts into a day pack. Just remove the top lid from the backpack, connect the daypack’s integrated harness straps, and you are ready to pack up and go. Similar to its parent pack, the DayLid pack is chock full of features. It has a comfortable mesh shoulder harness, dual zippered access to the main compartment, a zippered front pocket for storing small items, an ice ax loop with a bungee tie-off, and a hydration sleeve.

The men’s Aether model is available now in 60L, 70L, and 85L capacities with pricing starting at $290 for the Aether AG 60. The women’s Ariel backpack is available in 55L, 65L and 75L capacities. Pricing for the Ariel starts at $290 for the 55L version and climbs to $310 for the 65L and $330 for the 75L.