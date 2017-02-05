Keep your drone, camera gear, and other equipment safe with a Pelican Storm Case

Why it matters to you This rugged case will keep your drone, camera, or other fragile electronic equipment safe when traveling in remote places.

Need to keep your fragile electronic equipment safe and well-protected no matter where you go? If so, then the new Pelican Storm Case was built with your needs in mind. This cargo box is designed to safely and securely carry drones, camera gear, scientific research equipment, and other delicate items into some of the most demanding environments on the planet while ensuring that all of your gadgets stays in working order along the way.

Known for creating some of the most rugged and dependable lights, luggage, and protective cases on the market, Pelican has been helping outdoor adventurers, photographers, explorers, researchers, and military personnel keep their important gear safe for over four decades. The company got its start in a garage in Torrance, California back in 1976 and has since blossomed into a major player in the outdoor industry, in large part because so many people depend on its products to help them safely transport their gear to and from remote locations. For instance, Pelican’s line of Storm Cases come in three sizes — small, medium, and large — and were built to make carrying easily-damaged equipment into the backcountry as easy as possible, while still providing maximum protection against the elements too.

The latest edition to the Storm line-up is the new iM2275 case, which has been built to survive in the outdoors. This medium-sized storage bin is constructed from an almost indestructible injection-molded high performance resin and features heavy-duty latches, tough hinges, and a Gore-Tex membrane that keeps moisture at bay. It also comes with a lid that is 20 percent deeper than previous models — allowing for more carrying capacity — as well as the ability to use padlocks to prevent unwanted individuals from gaining access to the interior.

The case is also waterproof and impact resistant, and has been rated to keep its contents safe, even in extreme environments. Pelican says that the iM2275 has been built to function properly in temperatures as low as minus 20 degrees Fahrenheit and as high as 140 degrees Fahrenheit. Furthermore, the company is willing to back up those claims with a lifetime guarantee.

The iM2275 case is available both with or without protective foam. The version with the foam can be easily customized to fit specific gear, such as a camera body and extra lenses or a DJI Phantom drone with a remote control. The model that ships without the protective foam offers more carrying capacity, albeit at the expense of extra cushioning.

To find out more about this Pelican Storm Case as well as other products in the company’s catalog, visit pelican.com.