Android Wear 2.0 update brings swimming metrics to Polar M600

Why it matters to you Polar adapted its M600 smartwatch by adding swimming metrics, making it even better for fitness geeks everywhere.

With all the sports wearables on the market, there are not many that are designed with swimming in mind. Polar, a leader in wearables sports tech, is updating its current M600 smartwatch to Android Wear 2.0 later this spring. With the update comes the ability to keep track of indoor swimming metrics.

Beyond the standard distance and pace, swimmers using the Polar M600 can see a real-time look at their strokes per minute and strokes per pool length. The smartwatch can even determine the type of stroke being used. Whether swimming freestyle, backstroke, breaststroke, or butterfly, the M600 will keep track of it.

More: Will your watch get Android Wear 2.0? Read our guide to find out

The Polar M600 was designed with sports training in mind, yet retains a sleek design to fit in with daily use. For detecting heart rate, it features Polar’s custom LED optical technology and algorithms to give a consistent, accurate reading. Other features within the watch include integrated GPS, 24/7 activity tracking, and Polar Smart Coaching. With an updated battery life of 36 hours, the Polar M600 promises not to die when it is needed the most.

In addition to swimming, the M600 gains the ability to access the Google Play store from the watch itself. Apps can be downloaded and operated directly on the device. Google Assistant will also allow users to get the most out of their watch. Don’t like how the watch face looks? Customize it to your liking. Tired of reaching your phone for every email or text? Now you can reply directly from the watch itself. Even social media feeds can now be accessed.

The update to Android Wear 2.0 will be available this spring to all Polar M600 users. For those without, this sports watch can be found on Amazon for $330 in black or white varieties. Further customization is available through additional wrist straps in black, red, or white for $30.