Stay warm in even the coldest weather with this heated jacket from Ravean

You’ll never cringe again at the words “winter is coming.” At least, not because you’ll be cold. It’s all thanks to the new Ravean Down 2.0 jacket, otherwise known as the last jacket you’ll ever need. Rather than waiting for your outerwear to warm you up, you’ll now be able to slip into a preheated cocoon of warmth, which comes with back, chest, glove, and pocket warmers, gloves with heated fingers, hydrophobic down, a water-resistant shell coating, a heated option, and yes, the ability to control it all from a remote. Because this is the 21st century, not the Seven Kingdoms.

The newer version of the Ravean heated jacket (yes, there was a 1.0 version before this) comes in both men’s and women’s styles, and promises to keep you warm in temperatures as low as -4 degrees Fahrenheit. How does it do it? The coats are actually battery powered, with battery pockets located under each arm so that they’re out of your way and effectively unnoticeable. And with double the amount of battery, you’ll be able to withstand double the time in the cold. That’s not the only technology integrated into the Ravean, however. Your jacket comes with a new controller that lets you decide when to heat your chest, your head, or your fingertips. It’ll also tell you how much battery you’ve got left.

And even though these are meant to be heavy-duty jackets, they’re not heavy. Weighing in at just 150 grams, they’ll go wherever you go — you can roll them up and pack them for even your longest, most remote trips. And if you’re traveling somewhere without power, your jacket can double as a charger for your phone.

The jacket itself is protected by a rip guard shell and DWR water-resistant coating, and boasts hydrophobic down insulation and aluminum heat-reflecting lining. That means you’ll be able to keep the elements out while keeping the heat in.

If you’re looking to get your hands on one of these jackets, they’re available for pre-order on Indiegogo beginning at $169 for the jacket alone — the Ravean is actually something of a modular jacket, with the ability to add features like the hood and gloves. If you want the whole package, you’re looking at $275 — this will get you a pair of heated gloves, a 10,600mAh battery, a heated hood, and the jacket itself, of course.

So if you live in the tundra, this may just be an investment you want to make.