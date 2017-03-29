Blossom teams with Pirelli to make rubber skis for a smoother downhill ride

Why it matters to you Blossom and Pirelli change the downhill skiing game with a rubber-infused core that serves for effective vibration dampening.

The evolution of ski design began with simple bowed wood and has since been transformed into a technical engineering process utilizing specific arrangements of materials including fiberglass, wood, steel, plastic, and aluminum. Specialty ski designer Blossom and high-end tire company Pirelli have recently added rubber to this list for the first time with the release of the Blossom x Pirelli Rubber-Infused Skis.

Downhill ski design principles are based on both performance and comfort, with manufacturers striving to produce the most pleasant ride on the fastest skis. This involves properly arranging materials that provide for enough stiffness to complete quick turns and yet adequate flexibility for gripping snow and reducing uncomfortable vibrations, which also equates to better ski control.

Blossom Skis is an Italian-based manufacturer that specializes in designing skis out of its factory in Valchiavenna according to individual needs. Its personalized ski technology has historically blended a wood core, melamine and phenol sidewalls, double titanal anti-torsion liners, lamina cups, fiberglass reinforcement, and scratch resistant caps.

Pirelli is a prominent tire production company located in Milan and the exclusive supplier for the prestigious Formula One World Championship. Rubber engineers recently tried their hands outside of the automotive realm, producing a compound exclusively for Blossom Skis. The company states that the rubber reduces about 60 percent of vibration typically experienced by skiers on snow.

This special rubber has been layered into the Blossom ski core alongside the other materials to provide optimum downhill performance. Blossom x Pirelli Rubber Infused Skis are designed in seven different colors, but only 110 pairs of each will be released into circulation. They will be available for pre-order on the Pirelli Design website for the cost of about $1,520 — perhaps a fair price to pay for innovation, quicker times, and a more comfortable downhill journey.