Curl up with your valentine in a two-person down blanket from Rumpl

Looking to get cozy with your Valentine? Might we suggest curling up in a down blanket from Rumpl to celebrate the occasion? Appropriately enough, the company has expanded its lineup to include a two-person model on Tuesday, ending disputes between couples over who gets to use the company’s warm and stylish quilts.

Made from the same materials that you would find in a high-end sleeping bag or down jacket, Rumpl’s blankets are both lightweight and packable. That makes them a great choice for taking with you when traveling, setting out on a backpacking trip, or going car camping. Of course, they are equally as comfortable for use around the home, say on a chilly night in February.

Insulated with sustainably sourced, hydrophobic 600 fill down insulation and covered in a 20D ripstop nylon shell — complete with DWR coating — these quilts are water resistant, machine washable, and durable enough to survive in the outdoors. They are also rated for use in temperatures as low as 40-degree Fahrenheit (4 degrees Celsius), making them a nice sleeping bag replacement when used for warm weather camping.

Rumpl’s standard blanket already offers plenty of coverage, measuring 54 by 80 inches in size. The new two-person model expands those measurements out to 88 by 84 inches however, making it much easier to share with a significant other. But, the increased dimensions also add a bit of extra weight too. While the original version tips the scales at 1.2 pounds, the two-person quilt tops out at 2.1 pounds. It doesn’t compress down quite as small when placed inside its included stuff sack either, but neither version will add much in the way of bulk to your luggage or backpack.

The two-person Down Puffy is available in three colors — black, forest green and Baja blue — and can be purchased at the Rumpl website for $299.