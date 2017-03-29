Going down a mountain is easy with Salewa’s new Mountain Trainer Mid boot

Why it matters to you Salewa's new Mountain Trainer Mid GTX boots may be the cure for tired legs and aching feet when returning from the summit.

Italian alpine products manufacturer Salewa is known for its boots, which have a reputation for being durable and supportive over the long haul. Now the company is taking it up a notch by making changes in the design of its popular Mountain Trainer Mid GTX boot that makes it easier on your legs when descending even the steepest mountain path.

Salewa changed the design of its Mountain Trainer Mid GTX after talking to mountain guides who regularly complained that the descent was the hardest part of a hike. On a descent, feet take a beating and leg muscles are strained in a much different way then when a person is ascending. “This is when footwork gets careless and stumbling, or tripping become more likely, and why we developed the Mountain Trainer Mid GTX,” said Salewa Footwear Product Manager Giordano Vechiet.

The new Mountain Trainer Mid GTX add a new Bilight Technology midsole with a Flex Collar, both of which work together to make it easier on hikers’ feet during the descent. The Bilight Technology midsole is designed with extra flex and cushioning in the heel, allowing it to act as a spring and helping to absorb impact when descending. The midsole also is ergonomically designed to cradle the foot, so it stays comfortably in the sole and doesn’t slip or slide when traveling down steep terrain.

The Flex collar was borrowed from Salewa’s line of mountaineering boots and adds degrees of rear flexibility in the ankle portion of the boot while still maintaining lateral stability. Unlike standard boots that remain stiff in the ankle, the Flex Collar allows the ankle to bend backward in a more natural position while going downhill. Because the foot is not working against the boot, hikers can descend with a natural gait, thereby reducing impact and lessening the stress on the leg muscles.

Other features of the new Mountain Trainer Mid GTX includes a full rubber rand, Gore-Tex Extended waterproofing, and a Vibram WTC sole. The boot is detailed on Salewa’s website and will be rolling out to retailers in time for the summer 2017 hiking season.