Give your old jeans new life with Mosevic denim sunglasses

Why it matters to you You want your sunglasses to be trendy, but also environmentally friendly, right? If so, Mosevic is the brand for you, making new sunglasses out of old denim.

If you thought a Canadian tuxedo was about as denim-ed out as you could get, think again. There’s one more accessory you need to complete your blue look: Mosevic sunglasses.

If this isn’t cause for celebration, we don’t know what is. Mosevic has launched a collection of solid denim eyewear that isn’t just fashion forward, but friendly to the environment as well. All these sunglasses are made from recycled jeans, because why throw away one of our favorite fabrics when we can just repurpose them for our face?

“Denim is an inherently tough fabric,” Mosevic notes on its website, adding that the material was initially used as workwear for miners during the Gold Rush of the 19th century. The denim that the eyewear company uses is then infused with a resin, resulting in a composite material that is said to be “durable and flexible, perfect for building high quality, striking eyewear.”

In essence, Mosevic’s painstaking process involves making the denim into a solid material, then pressing it into a mold. From there, computer-controlled machinery carefully cuts the blocks of denim into the desired frame shape. Each piece of denim is then stone washed, softening the edges and giving the frames their slightly distressed look (because yes, that’s just as important on glasses as it is on jeans). Finally, the assembling and finishing of the sunglasses is carried out by hand, all in the U.K.