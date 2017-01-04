Unicorn smartbike from SpeedX helps even amateur cyclists train like the pros

When SpeedX first revealed its Leopard smartbike last year, there was a lot excitement within the cycling community. After all, the new bike integrated a high-tech cycling computer right into its design, allowing riders to train and track their performance better than ever before. On top of that, the bike used a lightweight carbon frame and a set of components that were built to go fast out on the road, making it a joy to ride.

After the Leopard became an overnight success on Kickstarter, cyclists were naturally curious as to how the company could follow up on its initial bike design. Now, we’ve got our answer in the form of the new Unicorn smartbike, which, like its predecessor, breaks new ground, particularly if you’re looking to train smarter.

Like the Leopard before it, the Unicorn is already a runaway hit on Kickstarter. SpeedX set an initial goal to raise $50,000 to get the bike into production, and less than two days after the launch of its crowdfunding campaign, the company has already raked in more than $370,000. That means that the Unicorn should become available prior to the start of the prime riding season in the summer of 2017.

So what exactly does the Unicorn bring to the table? For starters, SpeedX says that the bike is much more comfortable to ride than its previous model, which is something that any serious cyclist can appreciate. That’s due in part to its new “Vibration Control System,” which is integrated into the the carbon frame and reduces the shock from bumps out on the road. Not only does this improve control, it allows the cyclist to ride faster, and not get quite so fatigued either.

The bike also features the same SpeedForce cycling computer found in the Leopard. Powered by Android, this device includes a touchscreen interface for easy interaction, and can track a number of key variables from your ride, including speed, distance, cadence, elevation gain and loss, and so on. The computer is detachable for easy recharging, and can pair with a smartphone for saving and sharing data. SpeedX has even equipped the Unicorn with a wireless control system that allows riders to interact with the SpeedForce without having to remove their hands off of the handlebars.

But the real innovation that sets this bike apart from the Leopard – and any other bike on the road for that matter – is an integrated power meter. This rechargeable device is attached to the bike’s crank system and can record just how efficient a cyclist is in the saddle, providing accurate measurements of how much power they are producing while on a ride. That data is sent to the SpeedForce computer, which can track progress over time. When that data is integrated with the bike’s onboard sensors and GPS navigation system, it is even possible to live-track a workout and allows amateur riders to train like the pros. SpeedX claims that its power meter is among the most accurate on the market too, providing a 99 percent reliability rating.

When it begins shipping, the bike will be available in three different variations, including the standard Unicorn, the Unicorn Pro, and the Unicorn X. Each model has slightly different components, with the regular Unicorn offering the lowest entry price of $3,999. The Unicorn Pro will carry a price tag of $5,099, while the top of the line Unicorn X will cost cyclists $6,699. All models are available in eight different sizes, ranging from XXS to XXL, and substantial discounts are being offered if you pre-order one now.

Find out more on the SpeedX Unicorn Smartbike Kickstarter page.