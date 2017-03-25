Say goodbye to the grid: Here’s what you need for your first backpacking adventure

Spring has arrived and with it, the inevitable urge to get out into the wilderness. One of the burning questions a lot of weekend warriors tend to ask themselves around this time is, “is this the summer to try backpacking?” Living with only what you have on your back may seem like a daunting task, especially to beginners. How do you know what gear to take? How much does it cost? Although some items are essential, it’s possible to take the first backpacking trip for less than you think. Here is your starter kit to get out into the woods without spending so much cash that you need to live there permanently.

While it’s possible to borrow many of these items from friends or acquaintances — allowing you to test out a particular mattress pad or stove before spending your hard-earned cash on it — we understand the desire to own your own gear. With that in mind, here are our picks for the essentials every amateur backpacker should load up on before heading out on their first overnighter.

Backpack

A good backpacking pack distributes the load on your hips, as opposed to hanging off your shoulders. Packs come in multiple sizes and checking each bag’s specifications is essential for finding the right fit. Better yet, actually trying a few on is a good place to start. The size (and shape) of the pack seriously impacts the outcome of your trip — both positively and negatively.

A 50-liter pack is a good size for beginners, as it’s the perfect size to avoid overpacking. Used backpacks are for sale at anywhere from REI garage sales to BackpackingLight.com and other online e-commerce sites. Unless you plan on tackling an extremely difficult route on your first outing, a quality used pack should work fine (and saves you some dough). There’s also nothing wrong with splurging on a new pack if you’re dead set on that.

We don’t need to get too deep in the nitty-gritty here, but there are a few basic guidelines you should know before purchasing a pack. First, there are three primary types of packs: Internal-frame packs, external-frame packs, and frameless packs. Internal-frame packs, designed to help hikers maintain balance on uneven trails and terrain, are both the most popular and generally the best suited for new backpackers. When wearing an internal-frame backpack, the load is largely transferred to your hips, to preserve your shoulders and back. Most internal-frame backpacks feature top-loading capabilities and offer few opportunities for attaching tools to the outside of the pack.

External-frame packs are generally bulkier, made to carry irregular objects (like kayaks, canoes, and the like), and are more difficult to lug through heavy foliage or difficult terrain. An external-frame pack might be a good choice if you’re hiking in cold weather (and need space for warmer garb), or if your trip is long but you plan on sticking mostly to the trail. External-frame backpacks aren’t as effective at transferring weight from the shoulders to the hips. though they usually offer more customization and spots to hook on handy tools.

Frameless backpacks are smaller, lighter, and better suited for quick trips. You’ll need to pack wisely, as space is scarce with these packs.

Our top pick for beginning backpackers: