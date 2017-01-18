From foam snowshoes to 3D-printed insoles, the best gear from Outdoor Retailer 2017

The bearded outdoor gurus down at your local outfitter don’t just stumble upon the latest gear when it shows up at camp or on the slopes – they seek it out. And the Outdoor Retailer gear show, held every January in Salt Lake City, is the spot to find the cutting edge. From 3D-printed insoles that perfectly mimic the contours of your feet, to the ultimate stretchy rain jacket for braving the endless drizzle of the Pacific Northwest, this year brought a slew of high-tech new gear we can’t wait to try.

After getting home and knocking the snow off our boots, we’re ready to recognize the best of the best. While we appreciate small refinements that inch a product toward perfection, what really grabs our attention are the monumental leaps forward that send competitors scrambling back to the drawing board. And above all, we want gear that makes us want to get outside.

Here are the best new products and technologies from Outdoor Retailer Winter Market 2017.

Crescent Moon EVA Foam snowshoes

We’ve previously reported on Crescent Moon’s new snowshoe design made from EVA foam, so we were excited to try them out for ourselves at the All-Mountain Demo day at OR 2017. And these new snowshoes certainly delivered on all claims of being lightweight, flexible, cushioned, and agile. The rocker shape of the shoe allows us to bid farewell to the hinge, so there are fewer moving parts to fail or get iced up. Crescent Moon president and co-founder Jake Thamm says that the new design, “Looks like the love child of an Adidas running shoe and a Blizzack snow tire,” and we’re inclined to agree. Wearing these snowshoes, we could easily set a quicker pace and the surefootedness while on a slope was incredible thanks to the cleat design.