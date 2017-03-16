Shake your fist at the rain with the Apex Flex GTX jacket from The North Face

Why it matters to you The North Face Apex Flex GTX jacket has all the features you need to stay dry while you are outside playing in the rain.

Spring is in the air, which means it is time to start thinking about wet weather and the rain gear needed to stay dry outside. Rain gear and ripstop nylon go hand in hand, but The North Face has something better in mind. Say hello to the new Apex Flex GTX jacket, a soft fabric shell that’ll keep you going regardless of the weather.

Soft both inside and out, the Apex Flex GTX offers not just one, but two soft layers. There is an outer woven stretch fabric that looks as good as it feels and an inner knit layer that adds a measure of warmth when the weather turns chilly. Sandwiched in between the soft layers is a breathable Gore-Tex membrane that is fused to the outer layer and backed by the inner layer. This 3-layer design is long-lasting and lightweight, making the Apex Flex GTX perfect for everyday outdoor activities like golfing, hiking, running, and more.

More: Hard shell buying guide: How to choose the best jacket

Designed with an active fit for an outdoors lifestyle, the Apex Flex GTX has no shortage of comfort and convenience features. The jacket has an adjustable hood to protect you from the elements and pit-zip venting to keep you cool when temperatures start to climb. Wearers also will appreciate the Velcro adjustable cuffs, fully taped seams, and a waterproof front zipper that’ll keep you dry in the wettest conditions.

The North Face is launching the Apex GTX as part of the company’s new “Seek No Shelter” campaign. Working with Texas rock group White Denim, the North Face is releasing an exclusive song, Rain Drop, on Spotify. Instead of a one-day worldwide release, the company is using geotargeting to make the song available to listeners in locations that are experiencing rain.

The Apex Flex GTX jacket is available in both men’s and women’s styles, and a range of colors, with a manufacturer suggested retail price of $199. The coat is available to purchase online at The North Face’s website and through select online and in-store retailers.