Topo Designs unveils its hiking, backpacking, and travel-friendly Tech Pants

Topo Designs is known for its carefully crafted gear that is built for modern outdoor activities. More than just fancy fabrics and buzz words, Topo Designs takes it inspiration from the hiking gear of our youth and provides it with an adult spin. The company’s new Tech Pants are the latest addition to its clothing lineup and epitomize this merger of simple form with adult-focused function. The outdoor pants are designed to appeal to a variety of consumers — they have an unobtrusive look that is perfect for casual traveling, but are filled with features that outdoor enthusiasts will absolutely love.

The Tech Pants are crafted from a midnight nylon-spandex fabric that is light to wear and keeps you cool. They have a comfortable slim fit with a gusseted crotch that is perfect for making those long reaches across a rock face to find the next foothold. And they have just enough 2-way stretch spandex that they move with you when you bend or stretch.

The bottoms have four large pockets with reinforced stitching to prevent tearing and an inner zipped security pocket that is ideal for important items like your keys or wallet. Cinch cord locks at the ankle keep debris and water outside where they belong. And about that water, the Tech Pants also are treated with a Durable Water Repellent (DWR) finish to keep you dry when the sky decides to rain down on you.

Like all of Topo Designs clothing, the Tech Pants are designed and made in the United States. The company is headquartered in Colorado and is dedicated to producing its clothes in the U.S. with domestically sourced materials. The Tech Pants are available in three colors — khaki, olive, or black, and similar to most Topo Designs outerwear, they command a high price tag of $149.