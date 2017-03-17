Wahoo’s Elemnt Bolt takes aerodynamics and biking computing seriously

Why it matters to you If you care about your personal bests when cycling, Wahoo's Elemnt Bolt will help you break new ones.

Wahoo’s new biking computer, the Elemnt Bolt, is designed to take aerodynamics as seriously as you do, making sure that while tracking all sorts of useful information about your ride, it doesn’t inhibit your pace. Developed in conjunction with world-renowned cycling drag expert Dimitris Katsanis, the Bolt is said to reduce air resistance by up to 50 percent over traditional biking computers.

Whatever your cycling ability, the problem of air resistance is one that everyone is familiar with. Whether you go so far as to shave body hair or simply opt for a more aerodynamic helmet, there is always something that can be done to reduce your drag when hitting your top speed. While biking computers rarely take this into account, the Elemnt Bolt does — and it takes it seriously, too.

With a display and mount that are combined into a single unit, the design is said to be capable of shaving a not-insignificant 12.6 seconds from a rider’s 25-mile ride if they maintain a steady 21 miles per hour. While your mileage may vary, the wind resistance produced by traditional biking computers is very real and the Bolt goes to a real effort to eliminate that problem.

But of course it wouldn’t be much of a computer if all it did was improve aerodynamics. The small-form-factor device packs a high-contrast, 2.2-inch display with what GearCaster describes as “quicklook LEDs,” to make it possible to read important information at a glance.

Tracked information includes speed, miles traveled, ride time, and power output, though with Bluetooth 4.0 and ANT+ connectivity, it’s compatible with a number of smartphone apps and sensors to expand its tracking capabilities.

It also sports full GPS tracking with preloaded global maps, with turn-by-turn navigation using the Elemnt app, and has as many as 150 customizable data fields, letting you choose what information you want the system to display.

It even keeps you in touch with friends and family, through full phone call and text support, so you are never out of reach as long as you have a connection. The onboard, rechargeable battery lasts for up to 15 hours on a single charge.

The Elemnt Bolt is available now with a price tag of $250.