Adobe InDesign gets a modern makeover, while Illustrator now has a crop tool

Why it matters to you Graphic designers will find a few changes inside Adobe Illustrator and InDesign, with adjustments aimed at simplifying the interface.

InDesign is getting a new look. In Adobe’s latest update to InDesign CC, the desktop publishing software gets a redesigned interface with a modern look. Adobe also updated Illustrator CC today, April 6, adding the much-requested crop tool.

Despite InDesign’s new look, current users familiar with the existing controls will be happy to see the control scheme hasn’t been vastly rearranged. The change was inspired by the design on touch devices, Adobe says.

At the top menu, the text field options are slightly different, designed to stand out with more contrast. Buttons, like the Publish Online option, now have rounded corners. In the toolbox, the selection, text, pen, and eyedropper icons also see a slight redesign.

Adobe

The redesigned interface also now comes with four color themes, including dark, medium-dark, medium-light, and light for customizing the way that new interface looks. Adobe says the interface enhancements make it easier to jump between tools, and also eliminate a few distractions.

Getting that project off the ground is also a bit simpler — the redesigned new document panel offers easy access to recently used templates as well as saved templates and access to Adobe Stock templates right from the start.

Illustrator also sees a new version today with the addition of the crop tool. Previously, designers had to use the mask tools or open the file in Photoshop to crop off part of the artwork. The new feature now finds a home in the top toolbar next to the mask tool.

Adobe

Besides being simpler than moving over to Photoshop for a crop, the ability to crop and scale images within Illustrator enhances the software’s performance by making those files smaller and easier to handle, Adobe says. The update comes as Illustrator celebrates its 30th birthday this year, with the service now being used for around 180 million graphics projects every month.

Both updates are available to Adobe Creative Cloud subscribers beginning today.