Adobe could start helping you take better selfies via machine learning

Who needs a photo director when you’ve got yourself, your phone, and Adobe? As per a newly released demonstration of the latest tech slated to emerge from the company, it looks like you could soon be on your way to a stronger selfie game. And who doesn’t need tips and tricks on ideal angles and perfect lighting?

While the iOS app doesn’t have a name yet (and is likely still a ways away from becoming publicly available), it does take advantage of a number of Adobe’s machine learning capabilities. For example, you’ll be able to search for photos that you’d like to emulate with your own selfies (or mobile portraits), and then Adobe will help you apply that style to your photograph. In addition to this feature, Adobe’s new app also seems to be able to turn your two-dimensional selfies into 3D models, smooth lines with the tool’s liquify filter, or even make it seem as though the photo was taken from a different distance.

And if you’re a real camera pro, you can edit your iPhone photos to look more like those taken using DSLR cameras by blurring a photograph’s background (paying homage to a depth-of-field blur).

While not all of these features are entirely novel, this will be the first time that they’ve all been presented together and in a mobile app. Previously, many of these tools lived on desktop only. That said, don’t get too excited about being able to use this app too soon. We still don’t have a clear sense of timing, and Adobe has remained evasive about its plans.

“Sneaking glimpses of new technology is something we do from time to time to showcase the amazing innovation that Adobe engineers come up with,” the company in an official statement. “We’ll be sure to keep you updated on future developments of Creative Cloud products as they’re available.”