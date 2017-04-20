Not content with 75 million assets, Adobe Stock adds Pond5 as a video partner

Why it matters to you Adobe Stock allows access to media without leaving Creative Cloud apps and now that access offers access to Pond5 videos.

Adobe Stock may be just shy of its second birthday, but the Creative Cloud integrated stock resource has grown to more than 75 million assets. On Wednesday, Adobe announced a partnership with Pond5 that expands the platform’s video options even further.

Adobe Stock offers access to photos, videos and other graphics such as 3D models without leaving the company’s suite of products, a convenience that is helping to drive the platform forward despite only being around since June 2015. Pond5 offers the world’s largest collection of royalty-free stock video, with more than 7 million assets. In the new partnership, those videos are accessible directly from Creative Cloud programs.

The partnership gives Adobe Stock users a wider access of video to choose from, while Pond5 contributors can now reach an even larger audience.

Appetite for video is at an all-time high, Adobe says, citing that 1 billion hours are consumed every day on YouTube alone. Nearly 80 percent of all internet traffic is expected to come from video consumption by 2020 if current trends continue, Cisco predicts.

“Stock video plays an important role in fulfilling this demand, appearing on network television programs, commercials, and even Hollywood feature films,” Scott Braut, head of content at Adobe, wrote in a blog post. “At Adobe Stock, we’re committed to developing our collections to meet the demands of the marketplace.”

After launching, the Adobe Stock platform became integrated into several Creative Cloud applications last summer, making it possible to find stock without leaving the program to browse the web. In the fall, the system added the ability to sell assets without leaving Lightroom.

Since the stock platform’s launch, Adobe announced a number of partnerships that allow access to media beyond what contributors have added to the system, including Shutterstock, 500px, Reuters, and EyeEm. The latest partnership with Pond5 brings in videos from several different categories, including lifestyle, recreation, sports, cinematic, and aerial shots.