7 tripods guaranteed to keep your camera steady in every situation

They’re not needed for every genre of photography, but regardless of what you shoot, it’s always nice to have a tripod on hand. Whether you’re capturing B-roll of your photoshoot in action or need your camera still for that 30-second exposure, tripods will help get the job done in the most convenient way possible. And while tripods all rely on a basic structure, the materials and built-in features vary from one brand to the next. Below, we’ve rounded up seven of our favorite tripods for all kinds of photo and video adventures.

Manfrotto Pixi Evo ($40) Manfrotto might be most known for its larger tripods, but the company has struck all the right chords with its Pixi Evo series. Designed for smartphones, point-and-shoots, action cameras, and even mirrorless cameras, this little tripod is built like a tank, but packs down small for the sake of convenience. Best of all, it can also be used as a grip for holding your camera when taking video. Buy it now from: Amazon

Joby Gorillapod SLR-Zoom ($50) If you’re looking for flexibility, Joby’s iconic lineup of GorillaPods is both literally and figuratively what you need. Using a trifecta of articulating legs, this tripod can grip onto almost anything imaginable. GorillaPods come in a variety of sizes, too. This particular model, for instance, is capable of holding up a DSLR with a decent-sized zoom lens. Buy it now from: B&H Photo

Slik Sprint Pro II ($70) The Slik Sprint Pro II is a lightweight tripod that gets the job done without any extra frills. Each of the three legs have four extendable sections and the center bracket can be taken down so that lower-angle shooting is possible. With the bullhead mount, the Silk Sprint Pro II is also capable of holding an upwards of 4.5 pounds, which should be more than enough for even a heavier DSLR with a standard zoom lens attached. Buy it now from: B&H

Vanguard Alta Pro 263AGH ($160) Tripod heads come in all shapes and sizes. Vanguard’s Alta Pro 263AGH offers one of the more unique styles, however, amounting to a pistol-style grip that rotates on a ball head. Combined with a 13.2-pound weight limit, this tripod has a lot to offer, especially when you consider the affordable price tag. Buy it now from: Amazon

MeFoto Classic BackPacker Travel Tripod ($150) Compact, colorful, and capable, the MeFoto BackPacker Travel Tripod is one of the more interesting offerings on our roundup. Like most of MeFoto’s tripods, this particular version is available in a rainbow of colors, from silver to purple. As the name suggests, it also packs down so that you can easily stow it in a small backpack. It even manages to hold an upwards of 8.8 pounds on its ball head mount. Want an even lighter tripod? Check out the Air version of the BackPacker. Buy it now from: B&H

Manfrotto MK190X3-2W ($250) If video production is more up your alley, you should skip the ball head mount. Instead, you should opt for a fluid head tripod, and Manfrotto has some of the best options out there in terms of bang-for-your-buck. The Manfrotto MK190X3-2W is one of the company’s mid-tier options, yet it still offers impressive performance despite its compact design. Buy it now from: Amazon