Make the most of your mirrorless camera with our favorite lenses under $500

Debate will always rage on about who makes the best mirrorless camera, but one thing that photographers can agree on is that it’s the lens that matters most to image quality. Even today’s entry-level cameras come with capable imaging sensors, and with the right glass attached, they can produce stunning images. Lens selection was once the biggest shortcoming of mirrorless systems, but the number of available lenses has skyrocketed as these systems have aged.

If your new mirrorless camera purchasing decision is based on the best lens, this guide is for you. Here are a few of our favorite mirrorless lenses that can dramatically improve image quality over a kit lens – all for under $500.

Our pick

Panasonic G 20mm f/1.7 II





Why should you buy this: Ultra-compact, fast aperture.

Who’s it for: Anyone who wants better low light performance without adding weight

How much will it cost: $268

Why we picked the Panasonic G 20mm f/1.7 II:

The original 20mm f/1.7 “pancake” lens was the first Micro Four Thirds (MFT) lens that successfully drew enthusiast photographers to the platform. Beyond boosting Panasonic’s name in the photography world, it was one of the first lenses to illustrate the potential of mirrorless cameras as tools for serious photographers. For such a small piece, it played a pretty big role in the early days of the mirrorless camera market. The updated mark II version features a metal lens barrel but is optically identical to the original – and that’s not a bad thing.

The 40mm full-frame equivalent focal length and bright aperture make this a decent lens for casual portraiture, but its real strength is simply the compact design. Weighing just over three ounces and at 1 inch in length, the small lens is right at home on the smallest MFT camera bodies from Panasonic and Olympus. It’s a take-anywhere lens, great for all types of traveling, but equally useful for snapshots at your next birthday party or backyard barbecue.

If you’d rather go even smaller, Panasonic’s 14mm f/2.5 pancake lens can be found for the same price ($268). Its aperture is slower, but it weighs less than two ounces and the 28mm equivalent focal length matches that of most phone cameras for familiar framing.

