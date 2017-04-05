From galleries to sales, these portfolio sites let photographers showcase their work

Putting photos on display no longer requires big canvases and white museum walls. Thanks to the web, you can showcase your snapshots in just a few clicks. However, there are hundreds, if not thousands, of portfolio websites to choose from. So, how is a photographer supposed to know which sites they can depend on?

We’ve poured through the top website builders with photography-tinted glasses to find out which options are worth the time and cash. Some are great for simply displaying your art, while others go beyond with ecommerce and email marketing tools. Based on our hands-on experience, as well a site’s reputation, we’ve rounded up the best portfolio sites for photographers to display photos in the best light.

Wix

The gist: Wix is simple to use and inexpensive. Yet, it has features designed for professional photographers.

Cost: Starting for free (or $5 a month with a domain name registration).

Wix is a simple What You See is What You Get (WYSIWYG) site builder, but a slew of recent updates is giving the platform more spunk than meets the eye. Websites on Wix are easy to create with modern templates containing enough variety to match most photography styles and a simple user interface — if you can create a Powerpoint, you can build a Wix website.

While the platform’s biggest perk is the simplicity, the company doesn’t stick with just the basics. One new feature is artificial intelligence (Wix ADI), which helps users build unique websites by answering a few questions from the start. Wix also has a number of more recent additions catering to pro photographers, including online booking, email marketing, print sales, and client-specific albums. The platform’s pro galleries allow photographers to set the quality, then automatically adjust for the viewer’s screen for faster load times — and the gallery also has a few extras to make it more difficult to steal a photo from your website.

Wix is a simple website builder that keeps the easygoing user interface while expanding with more features. What’s the downside? Unless you start building with the ADI option, you can’t change your template later without starting the web design from scratch.