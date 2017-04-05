Treat yo selfie with one of these 12 apps made to beautify your pics

Love it or hate it, selfies are now a modern fact of life. The iconic self portraiture has been blowing up every newsfeed from here to Helsinki even before Merriam-Webster officially inducted the term into the English dictionary, quickly capitalizing on the rise of social media and the lightning-quick adoption of camera-equipped smartphones. However, although there’s a vast array of selfie styles and types ranging from the iconic to incriminating, all of them would likely benefit from some additional tweaking.
More: Yes, selfies make your nose look big, but new software could change that
The right smartphone app can do small wonders for your selfie-steem, allowing you to remove unwanted blemishes and adjust skin tones directly on your device. We can’t guarantee your newly-minted photos will garner as much acclaim as anything done by the acclaimed Kardashians, but then again, we sincerely doubt any of them is a proper role model for anyone on this Earth.
CamMe (free)
Elbows and hands can be distracting, especially when they’re protruding out of the corner of your selfie. CamMe is designed to eliminate unwanted appendages from the frame, allowing you to capture your selfie with a simple hand gesture. Once launched, you merely need to place your smartphone anywhere between two and 16 feet away before raising and closing your hand to activate the camera. Editing functions come secondary.
Download now from:
FaceTune ($4)
The aptly-titled FaceTune gives you the means to quickly retouch your self portraits, letting you whiten your teeth, remove red-eye, color unsightly grey hairs, and refine your jaw line in addition to a plethora of other tasks. The app can also blur the background to place you in focus, and if you happened to just roll out of bed, you can use it to apply eye shadow, lipstick, and other makeup. Want even more editing tools? Check out FaceTune’s new sibling app, Enlight, which offers face-beautifying adjustments along with Photoshop-like editing.
Download now from:
Retrica (free)
If you thought Instagram had the filter market on lockdown, think again. Retrica features more than 100 different real-time filters – ranging from retro offerings to those designed to saturate your selfie with a warm, neon glow – all of which you can outfit with an array of classic vignettes. The collage feature and the built-in timer grant you even more options for capturing the perfect set of poses, even if you can’t edit them directly within the app.
Download now from:
Camera+ ($3)
Although Camera+ wasn’t specifically designed for capturing selfies, it remains one of the premiere camera app for iOS. The software gives you a wider range of exposure controls and a slew of advanced settings, such as those for applying a continuous flash, 6x digital zoom, and a timer function. Moreover, there’s enough variation between the preset filters, borders, and scenes modes to appease even the most fickle of high-school teenagers.
Download now from:
Photo Editor by Aviary (free)
Photo Editor by Aviary basically falls between Camera+ and FaceTune. It offers a host of solid after-effects for tweaking your selfies within a streamlined interface, letting you stylize your photos with an abundance of purchasable filters and content. Best of all, it conveniently houses tools for whitening your teeth and eliminating unwanted blemishes, along with options for adding captions and turning your vain-ish selfies into memes.
Download now from:
Frontback (free)
Frontback is far more concerned with supplying context than it is touch-up tools. The app uses the front and back cameras to create a single, two-photo diptych that showcases both what you’re seeing in front of you and that soulful expression on your face. It’s essentially a double selfie of sorts, one you can effortlessly share, using the usual social avenues once you’ve managed to land the appropriate face for the occasion at hand.
Download now from: