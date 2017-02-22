Wet or dry, these rugged waterproof cameras capture your every adventure

Do your summer vacations revolve around an active lifestyle? Whether it’s snorkeling in the sea or wading in the kiddie pool, jaunting around cobbled-stone streets or tearing over hills on a dirt bike, you’ll want a camera to capture it all without breaking.

More: Best vacation cameras, from action cams to micro four thirds

Waterproof, rugged cameras are designed to tolerate the elements, making them ideal for travel. The bodies are designed to withstand against water, dirt, sand, high and low temperatures, and drops. Rugged cams aren’t new, but the latest models have much stronger performance and pack more features than earlier generations. Whether it’s a point and shoot, action cam, or interchangeable-lens model, here are our current favorites.

Our pick

Olympus Stylus Tough TG-4

Why should you buy this: This camera is the Hummer of point-and-shoot cameras.

Who’s it for: Someone who wants a compact, travel camera that can handle drops, spills, and chills.

How much will it cost: $380

Why we picked the Tough TG-4:

Come on. Just look at the thing. It’s a ridiculously robust camera that’s as capable on the inside as it is life-proof on the outside. It can shoot 16-megapixel uncompressed RAW photos, has 4x optical zoom, and offers an f/2-4.9 aperture. Although it uses a typically small point-and-shoot sensor, back-illuminated technology helps it perform better in low-light situations. It can shoot Full HD video, too.

The Tough TG-4 is waterproof down to 50 feet, crushproof to 220 pounds, freezeproof down to 14 degrees Fahrenheit, shockproof from 7 feet, and dustproof. More than enough to ensure it stays safe come hell or high water.

Add in the integrated GPS and Wi-Fi and it’s a no-brainer. After having tested numerous Olympus Tough models, we find them to be solid performers in any environment. If you are looking for a less expensive version from Olympus, check out the TG-870.

Read more here