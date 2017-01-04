Canon’s latest budget camcorders keep the price low while adding new features

Canon is once again rewrapping their consumer camcorders with a few new features. Announced today, the Vixia HF R82, R80, and R800 offer a few minor updates to the company’s affordable camcorder line.

All three camcorders carry a similar list of specifications, except each option offers a different amount of internal storage. The R82 offers 32 GB, which is enough to store up to 12 hours of footage; the R80 has half that at 16 GB, or about six hours of footage; and the R800 only has an SD card slot. The R800 also doesn’t have the Wi-Fi connectivity of the pricier two options.

All three camcorders were updated with what Canon’s calling Flexible Slow and Fast motion recording. Introduced in earlier camcorders, the feature is new to the budget line and allows users to create fast and slow-motion effects in camera.

The cameras will also now correct backlighting in Highlight Priority mode — that means the camera will automatically adjust to prevent silhouettes when the light is coming from behind the subject. Support for Canon’s Camera Connect app rounds out the cameras’ list of new features.

Outside the new extras, the camcorders have a lot in common with the earlier R62, R60, and R600 — and for that matter, the R52, R50, and R500, since the 6 Series essentially added Wi-Fi. The camera lineup uses a 3.28-megapixel CMOS sensor measuring at 1/4.8 inches. Each option also includes a capable 32x optical zoom (57x hybrid zoom) lens with a zoom assist feature, optical image stabilization and a 3-inch touchscreen.

While a relatively small announcement, Canon’s consumer-level camcorder line still has something big going for it: Price. The R500, without Wi-Fi or built-in storage, sits at a wallet-friendly $299. The 16GB R80 is $100 more, and the 32GB R82 another $50 at $450. All three video cameras are expected to be available next month.