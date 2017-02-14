Canon unveils two new DSLRS for beginners and aspiring enthusiasts

Why it matters to you The entry-level Rebel T7i gives current Rebel shooters the best reason to upgrade, but the 77D is an all-new category of camera living between the Rebel series and the enthusiast-focused 80D.

Canon took the wraps off of two new DSLRs today, the EOS 77D and EOS Rebel T7i. Both cameras benefit from tech trickling down from the higher-end 80D, including the 24MP APS-C sensor with Dual Pixel live view autofocus, the Digic 7 image processor, and a 45-point all cross-type AF system. While the T7i serves as a standard update over the existing T6i, the 77D represents and entirely new class of camera for Canon.

EOS 77D

Positioned between the Rebel series and the 80D, the 77D is targeting aspiring enthusiasts or beginners who want more control than a Rebel but don’t need quite the performance and durability of the 80D. That said, the camera is certainly no slouch. It shares the 80D’s 7,650-pixel RGB+IR metering sensor and anti-flicker mode that helps achieve even exposures under flickering lights, like fluorescents. It can also shoot bursts at six frames per second, just one shy of the 80D.

The 77D looks and feels similar to the 80D, although it is a bit lighter. It offers Canon’s more enthusiast-style control layout rather than the simplified, beginner-friendly layout of the Rebel series and includes a top LCD screen for viewing camera settings. The three-inch rear LCD is both articulating and touch-sensitive. Unlike the 80D, the 77D does not appear to be environmentally sealed and uses a smaller battery, the LP-E17, so advanced enthusiasts still have reason to consider the more expensive camera.

With the 77D, Canon has effectively replaced the Rebel T6s, which added a top LCD and a couple of other enthusiast-friendly features into the Rebel line. The 77D separates itself further from the T7i than the T6s did from the T6i, which should make it more attractive to its target demographic of advanced amateurs. The camera will be available in April for a price of $900 for the body, $1,049 with the new EF-S 18-55mm f/4-5.6 lS STM lens (see below), or $1,499 with the EF-S 18-135mm f/3.5-5.6 IS USM lens.

More: Canon EOS 80D review

EOS Rebel T7i

The T7i is a classic Rebel in look and feel. On the inside, however, it is a surprisingly powerful machine, giving current Rebel shooters the best reason to upgrade that they’ve had in years. In addition to being the first Rebel to offer Dual Pixel AF with phase-detection, it shares many features with the 77D, including 6 frames-per-second continuous shooting, a three-inch articulating LCD screen, and Wi-Fi, NFC, and Bluetooth.

Taking feedback from beginning photographers, Canon put a refreshed user interface into the T7i that lets users see onscreen how changing settings will alter their images (the UI can be reverted to the standard version if preferred). The goal with this is to help guide photographers beyond automatic mode by making advanced exposure modes more approachable.

The Rebel T7i will also be available in April. Photographers can choose between the body only at a price of $750, with the new 18-55mm lens for $900, or with the 18-135mm for $1,299. While the T7i is a worthy upgrade from previous Rebel cameras, many Rebel users may be tempted to jump up to the 77D, given how close the two cameras are priced.

More: Canon’s EOS system is turning 30 — here’s what it really stands for

A new kit lens and Bluetooth remote

Both the 77D and T7i can be kitted with a new version of Canon’s 18-55mm lens, which now features a slightly slower f/4-5.6 aperture. Despite the loss of a third-stop of light gathering capability at the wide end, most users will likely appreciate what this lens offers over its predecessor. Canon claims it is 20-percent smaller and stabilization has been improved to offer up to four stops of shake reduction. By itself, the EF-S 18-55mm f/4-5.6 IS STM will retail for $250 with availability scheduled for April.

Canon also introduced the BR-E1 Bluetooth remote, which works with both the T7i and 77D. Compared to traditional IR remotes, the BR-E1 will allow photographers to trigger the camera from anywhere within a 16-foot radius of the camera without the need for a direct line-of-sight. The new remote should also be available in April and will sell for $50. Even without the remote, users can control the new cameras over Bluetooth from the Canon Camera Connect app for iOS and Android.

In other news, Canon also issued a firmware update for its Canon Connect Station CS100 digital media hub. The CS100 is built around a one terabyte hard drive and lets users store, share, and display images and videos on their televisions over HDMI or wirelessly on mobile devices. The update adds support non-Canon cameras, improves smartphone compatibility, and allows for playback of videos that have been edited on a computer. Click here to read more about the CS100.