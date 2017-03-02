From lecture hall to museum, Canon’s newest pro projector does it all

Why it matters to you Canon's newest projectors, including one high-end interchangeable lens model, bring performance and versatility to a wide range of spaces.

Building further on its line of professional projectors, Canon has unveiled its latest interchangeable lens model, the Realis WUX6500 Pro AV LCOS. The new model comes in above the WUX6010 and WUX6000 and features an even brighter output, at up to 6500 lumens. The WUX6500 also features a native resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels and can accept digital signals through HDMI, DVI-I, and even Ethernet inputs thanks to a built-in HDBaseT receiver.

With support for five different lenses, the WUX6500 Pro AV can be adapted for various different room sizes. The different lenses provide throw ratios that range from a short 0.8:1 with the Ultra Wide Angle RS-IL03WF all the way to a very long 355:1 with the Ultra Long Focus Zoom RS-IL04UL. With Picture-by-Picture functionality, the projector can display images from two digital inputs simultaneously in a side-by-side letterboxed fashion.

In addition to the standard Pro AV model, Canon also announced a D Pro AV version for medical education and training. The D is in reference to the projector’s DICOM (Digital Imaging and Communications in Medicine) simulation mode, which allows it to display monochrome images from X-rays and MRIs with “superb grayscale gradion,” according to Canon. Neither WUX6500 model is cheap, with the Pro AV going for $6,249 and the D Pro AV coming in at $6,879. Both models are expected to be available sometime in March.

Canon also introduced two DLP projectors for more casual use. The LV-HD420 and LV-X420 both feature a brightness of 4,200 lumens. The former has a native resolution of Full HD (1920 x 1080) while the latter projects in XGA resolution of 1024 x 768. The LV-HD420 and LV-X420 will be available in May at $1,699 and $1,099, respectively.

Finally, a new Wide Zoom Lens LX-IL08WZ for the LX-MU800Z Laser and LX-MU700 DLP Projectors was also announced. The lens features a throw ratio of 1.07-1.61:1 and will be available later this month for $4,499.