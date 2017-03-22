Print your favorite Instagrams wirelessly with Epson’s latest budget printer

Why it matters to you Opting for a budget printer doesn't mean sacrificing convenience features with Epson's latest wireless all-in-one.

True all-in-one printers should be able to handle anything from term papers to Instagram photos — and that’s what Epson is doing with its latest $99 printer, the Expression Home XP-440, announced on March 21.

Earning that all-in-one name, the XP-440 prints, scans, and copies, but its photo printing capabilities and the Epson app also allow users to print smartphone photos instantly, including images from favorite social networks. The Epson Connect app, compatible with iPhone, iPad, and Android devices, also allows users to create a number of printable projects, from photo collages to conversions into coloring pages or calendars. Scans can also be automatically shared to Facebook or saved in cloud storage.

An SD card slot allows another computer-free photo printing option for borderless photos, made easier by a high-resolution 2.7-inch LCD screen.

Designed for students and families, the printer has a 100-sheet capacity and a space-saving design. Built-in Wi-Fi Direct makes it possible to print even when not in range of a Wi-Fi network. The printer uses Epson’s DuraBrite Ultra Ink, a quick-drying, smudge and water-resistant ink.

“The sleek and compact Expression Home XP-440 provides all the essential tools for today’s busy students and families to create, print, and share with ease,” Monika Dees, senior product marketing manager for Consumer Ink Jets, Epson America, Inc., said in a press release. “Beyond easy printing, copying, and scanning, compatibility with Epson Creative Print offers a new dimension of creativity for creating and printing photo collages and more directly from smartphones and tablets.”

As a budget printer, the XP-440 can print in resolutions up to 5,760 x 1,440, with paper sizes up to traditional letter, easily sufficient for smartphone snapshots and basic home prints. The Epson Expression Home XP-440 is selling for an enticing $99 directly from the manufacturer or through a number of retailers.