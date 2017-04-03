Fotodiox Pro LED lights can change color temperature without losing brightness

Why it matters to you The new line of studio lights use a unique LED chip design for brighter, softer light output, and are suitable for slow-motion video up to 120 frames per second.

With enthusiasts and professionals in mind, the new Factor bicolor LED lights from Fotodiox Pro offer bright, soft light suitable for both still photography and video production. The lights feature adjustable color temperature from 5,600 kelvin down to 3,200 kelvin, so they can be balanced with a range lighting from sunlight to tungsten incandescent bulbs. But unlike traditional LED panels, the Factor lights can achieve their full power output at any color temperature.

The lights also provide a very soft light output with a wide, 120-degree angle of coverage thanks to integrated diffusion panels. The diffusion works in conjunction with what Fotodiox calls its FactorSoft technology, which places the LED chips farther back in the light housing. The company states this helps the Factor lights produce even light with a single shadow, compared to open-bulb LED panels that can produce multiple micro-shadows unless accessory light modifiers are used.

Color reproduction has been one area where LEDs have typically faltered, with high-accuracy versions often being cost prohibitive for many users. The Factor series LEDs, however, all feature a Color Rendering Index (CRI) of greater than 96, meaning they come very close to being able to reproduce the entire visible spectrum. This is particularly useful in portraiture for creating accurate skin tones, but can also be critical in commercial advertising photography, where capturing the true colors of a product is important.

Beyond photography, the Factor LEDs are well suited for video, as well. Fotodiox promises flicker-free operation at high frame rates, although the company does not state a maximum usable frame rate. In the video above, they demonstrate shooting at 120 frames per second with no noticeable light flicker. Thanks to a depth of just 1.5 inches, the lights are also very portable, making them perfect for documentary and location work, especially with smaller crews.

Factor LEDs are available in a variety of formats, including standard rectangular panels and round “Jupiter” models. The panels range from one by one foot to one by four feet and are good for a variety of uses from lighting a room to providing an edge light on a subject. The Jupiter models range in size from 1 foot to 2 feet in diameter, and make for good key lights in portrait or interview setups.

All Factor lights are available now, with prices starting at $900 for the smallest square panel and $660 for the 1-foot Jupiter model.