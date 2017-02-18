From Harvard to YouTube, 6 free online classes for improving your photography

Nope, that’s not a typo in the headline – you can take Harvard photography classes online for free. While any free online class, whether from an Ivy League or the best YouTubers out there, won’t leave you with any sort of certification or degree, it will leave you with a better understanding of photography. Reading how-tos is great way to learn, but sometimes that audio-visual presentation in an online class just helps those concepts stick around longer.

Online classes are great ways to boost your photography skills, and there are several ways to learn for free, from shorter teasers from paid companies and experts sharing tips and tricks on YouTube, to entire courses from top universities.

Ready to learn? Here are six places to learn photography online, from beginner’s concepts to advanced techniques and post processing.