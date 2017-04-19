Fujifilm grows medium-format camera lens lineup with 110mm and 23mm

Why it matters to you The first medium format mirrorless is quickly gaining a variety of lenses, including a 110mm and a 23mm with plans for a telephoto prime and teleconverter next year.

Fujifilm’s medium-format camera is getting more lens options. On April 19, Fujifilm announced the Fujinon GF 110mm f/2 R LM WR and GF 23mm f/4 R LM WR lenses, along with an updated lens roadmap that will bring the total to eight by 2018. A firmware update for the GFX 50S that allows for wireless tethering with a computer, is also in the works, the company says.

The two new lenses join the trio of glass announced at the launch of the GFX 50S: a 63mm, 32-64mm and 120mm macro, as well as a 45mm expected out later this year. The 23mm offers the widest view in the GF-series (equivalent to an 18mm on a 35mm camera) and is designed to create images that are just as sharp as actually viewing the landscape in person, Fujifilm claims.

To create great image quality, the 23mm lens is a complex assembly of 14 elements in nine groups, including a Super Extra-Low Dispersion (ED) lens and three ED lenses designed to suppress chromatic aberration. A nine-blade circular aperture and Nano GI (Gradient Index) coating to reduce ghosting and flaring, round out the list of features. Fujifilm says the lens is designed for minimal distortion despite the wide-angle, making it ideal for landscapes and architecture.

The fast 110mm prime lens joining the series (equivalent to an 87mm lens on a 35mm camera) is ideal for portraits, Fujifilm says, because of the wide aperture and nine-blade aperture for circular bokeh. Like the 23mm, the 110mm is constructed with 14 elements in nine groups, including a Super ED and three ED lenses designed to minimize color fringing.

Both lenses are designed to perform with sensors over 100 megapixels, Fujifilm says, which suggests that like most camera lenses, the glass will outlast the camera body as new models become available (the GFX 50S uses a 50-megapixel sensor). Both also use a quiet autofocus motor while the exterior is wrapped in a dust- and weather-resistant seal.

Fujifilm is also working on adding a telephoto prime and a tele-converter in addition to the six lenses. Those next two lenses are a result of user requests, Fujifilm says, and will expand the GF lens family to eight by 2018.

The GFX 50S will also gain compatibility with older film lenses later this year. The View Camera Adapter G allows older Fujinon large-format film lenses to work with the new digital series.

While the adapter and two new lenses will be released this summer, GFX 50S shooters are expected to get a performance boost this spring with new firmware. Fujifilm says the free firmware update will include Wi-Fi computer tethering as well as improved exposure compensation and enhanced autofocus for trickier scenes.

The 110mm and 23mm lenses, and the lens adapter are slated for a late June release. The 110mm is expected to list for $2,800 and the 23mm at $2,600. Pricing for the adapter was announced.