The Instax Mini 9 Is Fujifilm’s latest instant-photograph party favor

Why it matters to you If you have wanted a better selfie experience with Instax, then the new Mini 9 is just for you.

Instant photography is still a thing, and one of the biggest players in that game right now is Fujifilm. The Japanese firm’s Instax line has long been a favorite of consumers for its ease of use, and the company today announced its latest update to the system — the new Instax Mini 9.

Building upon the success of the wildly popular Instax Mini 8, the Mini 9 comes with what most would consider to be some fairly minor upgrades. Among the headline features that Fujifilm is touting in its Mini 9 is a new High Key mode, which will allow for brighter images, a selfie mirror (to make selfies easier), and a clip-on close-up lens for shooting things at a close distance.

Just as the previous Mini 8 did, the Mini 9 utilizes Fujifilm’s Instax Mini film cartridges, which produce credit-card-sized prints just moments after capture. Both Fujifilm’s color and monochrome (black and white) Instax film packs will be compatible with the new Mini 9.

According to Fujifilm, the Mini 9 will debut on the market in April with three color options: Flamingo Pink, Ice Blue, and Lime Green. Later on, in June, the company says that it will add two additional colors, Cobalt Blue and Smokey White. The company is touting the Mini 9 as the perfect party accessory for weddings, high school proms, nights out, as well as everyday scenes and self-portraits.

In terms of pricing, the Mini 9 will slot in right about where the Mini 8 has been for a while now. When the Fujifilm Mini 9 hits store shelves in April it will cost U.S. customers $70 with our Canadian cousins finding a $100 price tag on their units.

If you are interested in learning more about the Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 you can find all of the details over on the official Fujifilm website, here.