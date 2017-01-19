Fujifilm’s new X100F gets big boost to autofocus and resolution

Why it matters to you Street and travel photographers waiting for an X100 with X-Pro2 tech inside have to wait no longer.

A day after Leica introduced the M10, Fujifilm has taken the stage to show off a new version of its X100 rangefinder-style camera. Calling it the X100F, it follows the X100T and is the fourth generation of the camera that jump-started Fujifilm’s retro-inspired designs and led to the introduction of the interchangeable-lens X Series. While the X100T has lagged behind the performance of Fujifilm’s other current cameras, the X100F has been refreshed with all the latest tech.

On the inside, the X100F gets the same 24-megapixel Xtrans III APS-C sensor and X-Processor Pro from the X-Pro2 and X-T2, which we loved. That’s a significant bump in resolution over the 16MP unit in the X100T, but fans of the X100 series will likely be even happier about the new autofocus system that comes along with it. The system has 91 points (which can be split up to 325) and covers 40 percent of the frame with hybrid phase- and contrast-detection points. If our experience with the AF performance on the X-Pro2 and X-T2 is any indication, this should provide the X100F with a much needed improvement in focusing speed.

Fujifilm claims the X100F will lock focus in as little as 0.08 seconds. Shooting speed has been improved elsewhere, as well, with a 0.5-second start-up time, 0.2-second shot-to-shot time, and a shutter lag of just 0.01 seconds. This is good news for street and documentary photographers looking to capture decisive moments as they happen.

Several minor but key exterior changes to the X100F’s body have also been made. A new focus point selector joystick on the rear of the camera (also similar to what’s on the X-Pro2/X-T2) allows for one-touch control of the active focus point. The front of the camera gains a control dial, and the top now features a dedicated ISO dial embedded into the shutter-speed dial. The combined ISO/shutter-speed dial will be familiar to X-Pro2 users.

The hybrid electronic viewfinder, a key innovation of the original X100, has also been updated. It now runs at 60 frames per second when in electronic mode.

Fujifilm is also bringing the new Acros film simulation to the X100F. Designed to mimic the characteristics of the black-and-white film of the same name, Acros mode produces deep blacks and smooth gradations throughout the monochromatic tonal range. An optional grain effect can be turned on to further enhance the feature.

One thing that didn’t make it into the X100F is 4K video. From a purely technical standpoint this is a bit odd, as the feature did make it into the lower-priced X-T20 (also announced today). We doubt fans of the X100 series will mind. The X100F is clearly pointed at still photographers, although Fujifilm has boosted the video spec slightly so that it can shoot Full HD video at 60p now, as well as 30 and 24.

The X100F will be available in February for a price of $1,300.