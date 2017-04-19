Android users can now live-stream to Facebook in 360 with Giroptic’s iO camera

Why it matters to you The Giroptic iO is a simple and affordable 360 camera add-on that's now available for Android. Collaboration with Facebook could help push 360-degree capture among consumers.

The Giroptic IO, an easy-to-use 360-degree camera that connects directly to an iPhone, is coming to Android. On April 19, the company announced the Android launch of its camera during the Facebook F8 conference.

The Giroptic iO is a 360 camera that aims to make creating immersive photos and videos as simple and as connected as possible. The iOS version makes short work of live-streaming in 360 and now that same capability is coming to Android. Giroptic says the 360 add-on camera is the first of its kind for Android devices (although Insta360 might argue against that).

The company, in fact, worked with Facebook to ensure compatibility, though the device is also compatible with live-streaming to other media platforms and social networks, such as YouTube. Thanks to that cooperation, attendees at the F8 Facebook conference will receive an iO (Android or iOS), to further promote Facebook’s 360 platform – particularly Facebook Live, which now supports 360-degree viewing.

“We worked closely with Facebook to ensure that the iO would deliver a smooth 360 degree live-streaming experience,” Richard Ollier, co-founder and CEO of Giroptic, said in a press release.

While the iOS version uses a Lightning port, the Android version comes with either a Micro USB or USB Type-C connector, depending on the device. Otherwise, both cameras’ guts are the same: The Android version maintains the original’s simplicity and portability, with a dual-lens design for capturing 360 stills and footage.

“We believe putting the iO in the hands of F8 attendees and the developer community will unlock even more exciting uses for 360,” said Pascal Brochier, president and COO of Giroptic, said in the same release. “The freedom of field of view offered by 360 coupled with live-streaming technology enables people to experience moments in an unprecedented way. We are grateful for our partnership with Facebook and excited to see the new ways people will capture and share key moments of their lives in 360.”

Both iOS and Android cameras will retail at $249 price tag. You can click here to read our full review of the iOS version.