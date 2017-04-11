GoPro is putting $100 toward new purchase when you recycle old Hero camera

Why it matters to you GoPro action cameras rarely stray from their list price, but a new trade-up program brings the Hero5 Black down to $300 if you upgrade an old GoPro camera.

GoPro cameras rarely go on sale, but you can now get up to $100 off the latest flagship GoPro Hero5 Black. The company announced a trade-up program that gives existing owners a discount when they exchange their previous-generation GoPros: $100 off the Hero5 Black or $50 off the Hero5 Session.

The GoPro Trade-Up Program launches on April 11, but GoPro says the program will only be offered for a limited time and must be ordered through GoPro’s online store. To receive the discount, buy-back participants will ship their old GoPros to the company. Once GoPro receives cameras, they’ll get their new models, at the lower price. But instead of reselling the old cameras, instead, they will be recycled through a zero landfill program, the company says.

“Our Hero5 cameras are the best we’ve ever made. And when paired with GoPro’s new software, they unlock the simplest, most powerful mobile storytelling solution yet,” CJ Prober, GoPro’s chief operating officer, said in a press release. “Our Trade-Up Program allows us to introduce existing customers to the modern GoPro experience and prepare our community for the new software enhancements ahead.”

The move is likely a smart one for GoPro, which is currently undergoing a restructuring plan after the sales for its action cameras have slowed. As the market becomes more saturated with competing models at lower prices, the program could help encourage GoPro fans to upgrade to the latest model.

The two years between the Hero4 and Hero5 brought a number of competitors that bested the action camera giant in advanced specs. The company says it is switching to an annual update schedule this year, to make its product more innovative and enticing for new and current users – giving them a reason to upgrade. The Hero5 Black, for example, brings voice control, image stabilization, housing-free waterproofing, and a better battery.

The trade-in program brings the GoPro Hero5 Black down to $300 and the Session to $250. The program is available directly through GoPro’s website.