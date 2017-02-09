This stunning hyperlapse was made entirely with screenshots from Google Maps

Why it matters to you Archondis' work might inspire you to create something even more extraordinary using Google Maps.

If funds are too tight or work’s too busy for you to go on that world trip you’ve been promising yourself, then here’s a cheaper, altogether more convenient option.

Created by Matteo Archondis, “Hyperlapse Around The World” does what it says on the tin. And then some.

Most impressive is that the Italian created the two-and-a-half-minute video using only screenshots from Google Maps, Street View, and Earth.

Archondis made the hyperlapse partly to celebrate this week’s 12th anniversary of Maps, and also to “show the potential tools we have to discover the world around us, even if we can’t afford to travel to places far away from home,” he told PetaPixel.

It’s a superb piece of work that takes you smoothly from famous location to famous location, zooming from up high to up close, and circling iconic landmarks. The carefully considered sound effects are a big part of the piece, too, so be sure to follow Archondis’ advice and stick a pair of cans on before you begin your globetrotting session.

To create the video, Archondis spent two days capturing just over 3,300 screenshots. Post-processing took a full week, with the main challenge to effectively blend and stabilize the content to create as smooth a journey as possible for the viewer.

The university student said the project was a good chance to “experiment with Google Maps and the Street View system, for me one of the best inventions to let us discover and see places from our computer without needing to leave home.”

Archondis added that he drew some of his inspiration from the amazing work of hyperlapse artist Rob Whitworth, who travels the world to make jaw-dropping videos of places like Dubai.

As for Archondis’ piece, we’re sure you’ll agree that it’s a stunning bit of work. Check it out in the video above.