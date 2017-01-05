Insta360 Pro is an 8K, 360-degree camera for true professionals

Insta360, known for its Nano and Air 360-degree camera add-ons for iOS and Android, respectively, announced a new camera at CES today. Called the Insta360 Pro, the $3,000 virtual reality camera is clearly aimed at professional content producers, with support for up to 8K resolution.

Looking a bit like a basketball with corners cut out of it, six lens modules surround the camera and work together to produce spherical stills and video. Each lens features an f/2.4 aperture for good low-light performance. Still images can be saved in RAW format with high dynamic range (HDR) support for maximum detail and quality. Video can be recorded in either H.264 or H.265 formats, the latter providing an increased quality to file size ratio.

While shooting 360-degree video at 8K is possible at 30 frames per second, 4K video can be recorded at an impressive 100fps, suitable for slow motion. The camera also features an intervalometer mode for 360-degree time-lapse experiences.

In addition to standard 360-degree images, Insta360 says the Pro can shoot 3D 360-degree content at 6K resolution and 30 FPS.

One of the camera’s key features is support for both live stitching and live broadcasting in 4K. Via an Android or iOS device, video can be live-streamed over Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter. While the camera supports Wi-Fi and 4G wireless tethering, it can also be connected over Ethernet for increased reliability.

“Never before has such power been put into an easy-to-use, compact system that enables users to share their VR content live with international audiences,” said Insta360 CEO Liu Jingkang in a statement.

If the Insta360 Pro lives up to its promises, it will be a very compelling buy at $3,000. That’s significantly cheaper than Facebook’s open-source Surround 360 (which costs up to $30,000) and even less than GoPro’s Omni at $5,000. The Insta360 Pro is currently on display at CES, and will be available sometime later this year on Amazon.