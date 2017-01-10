Drive the 2017 Jaguar F-Type in real life and make it look like a video game

On Tuesday, Jaguar’s latest F-Type series sports cars announced they can offer more than an incredible drive. Thanks to a new GoPro partnership, Jag drivers can now turn their cruises into a real-life video game with a highlight reel. ReRun, an upcoming iOS app, will use the car’s Bluetooth and new infotainment system to turn a GoPro into a high-end dash cam.

By syncing the car with the camera through that Bluetooth connection, the footage can be paired with what the Jaguar is doing. The app integrates overlays that detail the car’s speed, throttle, braking force, g-force, gear selection, trip mileage and even fuel level and steering wheel position into the footage, turning the drive into something that looks like a screenshot.

Based on the company’s video preview, the Bluetooth connection can also stream the footage to the Jaguar’s touchscreen.

Along with the telemetry overlays, the app will also automatically create a highlight reel using the driving data, making shareable clips of long drives that can be shared on social media directly from the app. The app is compatible with iOS devices and the GoPro Hero 5 Black, Hero5 Session, Hero4 Black and Hero4 Silver.

Besides the new integration making recording those drives simpler, the new 2017 Jaguar F-Type includes 28 different models from the rear-wheel drive 340S F-Type to the 200 MPH all-wheel-drive F-Type SVR. The 2017 Jaguar series, which includes both coupes and convertibles, also comes with a new look to the exterior, a semi-automatic parking system and a new infotainment system with a tablet-like operation and real-time traffic reports.

The latest Jaguars start out at about $62,000 and will be available sometime in the first quarter of 2017 — but if a Jaguar is still in the land of dream cars, the GoPro Hero5 Black can use built-in GPS to add speed, distance, and elevation overlays to any footage, though you will have to wait and see if the tech trickles down to cheaper Bluetooth-enabled rides for the finer details like steering wheel position.