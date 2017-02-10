Leica launches new build-your-own-kit options for three rangefinder M cameras

Why it matters to you Leica and "budget" are almost never found in the same sentence, but the company's new kit lens options have "attractive pricing."

To kit lens, or not to kit lens? That is a question many photographers face when choosing an interchangeable lens camera, but Leica is now making that question a bit easier with the high-end rangefinder M. On Wednesday, the luxury camera brand announced a sort of “build your own kit” with three different M cameras and 19 lens options.

The digital rangefinder camera has three variations — the M with 24-megapixel full-frame sensor, the M-P with a larger buffer and a sapphire glass screen, and the M Monochrome with a black and white sensor. Now, any of those three cameras can be paired with any of the 19 lenses in a kit set.

Leica says the new kits benefit from “attractive pricing,” though the body of the M alone costs more than $5,000. The new kit lens options range from bright prime lenses and versatile zooms, with focal lengths ranging from 16mm to 90mm. Leica says the new kit options means the bodies can be combined with almost any lens in the lineup from the start.

The Leica M7, an analog film camera, is also getting a new kit option, now also available paired with a 50mm f/2 lens.

The new custom kits add to the Lecia M’s current purchase options, including two single lens options and a two lens kit. Each kit ships with an SF 40 flash as well as an Ona Bowery bag.

The Leica M is a digital rangefinder camera with a traditional style that the company says helps users be discrete. The rangefinder-style viewfinder allows for split view manual focusing while a magnesium alloy construction and brass top plate give the camera durability.

The custom camera and lens pairings are available from Leica stores and official dealers.