Metabones launches four new Canon-to-Sony lens adapters

Metabones today unveiled four new EF to E-mount lens adapters that make using Canon glass on Sony cameras even easier. The new models make up the fifth generation of Metabones’ Smart Adapters and include two brand-new Cine versions specifically designed for users of Sony’s FS7 II cinema camera.

Sony introduced a “positive lock” collar on the FS7 II which adds an additional layer of security over the standard E mount. Metabones applied that same concept to these new Cine adapters, using a locking ring to secure the lens to the adapter. FS7 II users can now use Canon glass with the same level of security as they have with native Sony lenses.

The Cine adapters come in two versions: the standard Smart Adapter for $449 and the Speed Booster for $699. Both feature full electronic control over the lens, including smooth aperture control from the camera body on most newer lenses. The Speed Booster version contains optics that shrink the image circle of a full-frame lens down to APS-C dimensions, regaining the lens’ full field of view and adding a stop of light in the process.

Non-cinema versions of the new adapters will also be available, although Metabones has yet to release pricing on those models.

Other features shared by all fifth-generation adapters include an LED status light, a dedicated switch to control in-body image stabilization on supported cameras, and a rubber gasket to seal the adapter against dust and moisture. All adapters allow for contrast detection autofocus on all E-mount cameras and phase detection AF on those models that support it, including the A6300, A6500, and A7R II.

The adapters also support lenses that communicate distance information, which enables the use of 5-axis stabilization on Sony cameras that have the feature, like the A7R II. Older lenses that don’t have distance information will limit the cameras to 3-axis stabilization. EXIF data (focal length, aperture setting, and zoom range) are also correctly transmitted from lens to camera.

Of interest to long-time Metabones customers, the company also mentioned that even first-generation adapters can be updated to take advantage of several new features that have been introduced over the years, including contrast-detect autofocus and smooth iris control. For more information, visit the Metabones website.