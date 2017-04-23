The live-streaming Mevo pocket cam comes to Android, goes 4K on iOS

Why it matters to you Previously available only on iOS, the miniature Mevo camera will now work with Android devices by way of a public beta, while new features are on the way for iOS.

We rather liked the Livestream Mevo camera when we reviewed it last year. The palm-sized device made it easy to stream to Facebook Live or Livestream through an iOS device, but it wasn’t perfect. It lacked support for Android, couldn’t live-stream to YouTube, and even internal recording was limited to 720p despite using a 4K sensor. Last month, Livestream brought Twitter/Periscope support to the Mevo. And today, April 23, it announced during the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Show, that virtually all of the camera’s other limitations will soon be things of the past.

Mevo’s beta Android app finally brings support to more devices (access the public beta here) and Livestream anticipates having the final version of the app ready by the end of this summer. Digital Trends has confirmed with Livestream that the final version of the Android app will have feature parity with its iOS counterpart, although today’s beta version does not.

For now, iOS users have the option of testing the waters with their own Mevo beta. Also available today, the iOS beta brings several new features to the Mevo platform, including the option to save 4K video to the camera’s MicroSD card when using the optional Mevo Boost accessory. Users won’t be able to live-stream in 4K, but the beta does add support for 1080p live-streaming, a nice step up from the previous 720p limit. YouTube streaming support has also been added while a number of new features have come to Facebook Live, including continuous streaming options, scheduled live-streams for pages, geolocation and friend tags, and audience targeting.

Livestream is running a special on the Mevo Pro Bundle through April 30. The bundle includes the camera, the Mevo Boost accessory, and and a carrying case for $600 (normally $700). In addition to adding a MicroSD card slot, the Mevo Boost contains a 10-hour battery and Ethernet port for an even more reliable network connection. The standard Mevo remains priced at $400.