Stuntman Nigel Sylvester joins forces with GoPro for BMX film in Dubai

Why it matters to you Nigel Sylvester’s Go! videos are the most entertaining BMX content on YouTube and with GoPro behind him, the next one could be the best yet.

Pro BMX rider Nigel Sylvester took a simple concept and turned into something special. His Go! series on YouTube puts a new spin on the point-of-view, action sports video by incorporating multiple cultural elements from each video’s location. From New York to Los Angeles to Tokyo, each film has grown bigger and more exciting without sacrificing the simplicity of keeping the camera locked in the first-person perspective. It is the type of content that is a perfect fit with GoPro (even without the similar name). It comes as no surprise, then, that the action cam company has teamed up with the BMX star for his next production, which we now know will take place in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Digital Trends spoke with Sylvester earlier in 2017 after the release of Go! 3. At that time, he had not decided on his next location but explained he would continue circling the globe from east to west while also taking fan suggestions into account. After watching his previous videos, the choice of Dubai for Go! 4 makes perfect sense. The largest city in the United Arab Emirates presents a unique cultural experience placed against a visually impressive backdrop. The city is also no stranger to adrenaline-fueled action sports videos, having played host to both Yves Rossy, the Jetman, and rally driver Ken Block of Gymkhana fame.

Like his previous films, Sylvester sees this as an opportunity not just to show off some BMX stunts, but to “highlight the city for all of the amazing things it has to offer,” he said in a statement. The first Go! highlighted his hometown of New York in a sort of extreme day-in-the-life style, but since then Sylvester has turned his camera toward exploring other cities.

On the technical front, Go! 4 will be the first entry in the series to be shot in 4K, presumably with GoPro Hero5 Black cameras. It is expected to be released sometime this summer.