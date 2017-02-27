Nikon teases with special edition gunmetal D5, D500 at CP+ show in Japan

Why it matters to you Nikon's sleek gunmetal cameras will celebrate 100 years -- but as limited special editions, expect a premium price tag.

Nikon will be celebrating its first 100 years in style — or rather, with two new restyled cameras. During the CP+ show in Japan over the weekend, Nikon displayed a special edition D5, D500 and lens set to commemorate the company’s 100th year.

The special edition D5 is expected to be sold in a unique gunmetal finish along with a matching case, leather shoulder strap, 100th-anniversary body cap and a special edition booklet. The D5’s little sibling, the D500 will also be released in a special edition version with the same gunmetal finish in a smaller gunmetal case along with that same body-cap style and shoulder strap upgrade.

Nikon will also make three lenses with a matching finish, the 14-24mm f/2.8, 24-70mm f/2.8 and a new 70 – 200mm f/2.8E. All three are included in another gumetal case, suggesting the trio will be sold as a set rather than individually.

The Nikon D5 is the company’s flagship camera, boasting best-in-class specs. The D500 carries a similar feature list and speed, but with a smaller APS-C sensor (and a smaller price).

While the special finish cameras and lenses were on display at the CP+ show running February 23 to 26, Nikon hasn’t yet released specifics on the new editions, though Nikon Rumors is suggesting that 100 of each special edition cameras and lens sets will be sold. Details like whether or not the special editions include anything besides the new finish and how much they’ll cost were not yet available.

The special edition cameras add to a list of what the company has planned for its 100th year in business, including a display of prototypes from the past as well as a new category for its annual photography competition, now closed for entries but with the winners not yet announced. The company will officially hit the triple digits in July 2017.