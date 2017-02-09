Pakk aims to combine sleekness and versatility in a single camera backpack

Why it matters to you Features like the back opening, removable insert, and sling-style access aren't new, but with Pakk they're all combined in one canvas and leather backpack.

A London-based photographer is aiming to combine the best high-end features of camera bags with the style of an impressive canvas and leather bag. Photographer Adam Bodini and the AMS Design Studio are currently seeking crowdfunding for Pakk, a versatile canvas camera backpack.

Pakk integrates several features of bag favorites and mixes them all into a canvas backpack. The pack opens from the back, discouraging theft while it is being worn. That opening back compartment can also stash a laptop of a size up to 15.6 inches. A small side opening allows the backpack to function much like a swing bag, removing only one strap and pulling the bag around for quick access to gear.

Despite the sling-style access and back opening, the Pakk uses a camera insert, so the bag can double as a regular backpack with the padding easily removed. The bag can fit up to a 70-to-200mm lens attached to a DSLR or mirrorless camera, as well as having space for four other lenses, flashes or extra camera bodies.

Inside, the bag is split into two compartments, with a spot for gear and a lay-flat compartment for stashing other necessities. A third folded opening at the top uses a quick release for access to what’s stashed in the lay-flat compartment.

The bag is constructed with a waterproof Cordura canvas, available in black or gray, with genuine leather detailing. The shoulder straps use breathable padding, while a removable chest strap helps keep the shoulder straps secure. Small rings allow the zippers to be padlocked closed for extra security while a leather side strap and pocket secures a tripod.

The team behind Pakk is aiming to raise 40,000 pounds, or just under $50,000, on Indiegogo by March 3 and the campaign is already 18 percent of the way there. If the campaign and manufacturing process is successful, early backers can receive the bag for 139 pounds or about $174, with worldwide shipping.