Photo Grid collage app adds enhanced interface, AI to the mix in update

Popular photo collage app Photo Grid is getting a sleek new look. Developer Cheetah Mobile Inc. released an update for both iOS and Android versions of the app on Friday. The latest Photo Grid includes an updated interface that’s designed to bring a smoother, less-cluttered experience to the app, as well as several new features.

Machine learning is behind a number of the app’s new special effects, including new options in the Twinkle overlays. The effects are similar to how other apps use artificial intelligence to turn photographs into a particular art style, only Photo Grid’s selection of Twinkle filters appear to move just slightly, giving the image a shimmer effect (and earning them the Twinkle name). Cheetah Mobile says additional effects and stickers will continue to be rolled out to users on a continuous basis.

More: Instagram’s Layout app lets you create multiphoto collages with ease

Photo Grid 6.0 also includes social updates, now with rolling comments that are displayed in the corner of every image. Cheetah Mobile says the new comments feature highlights the story behind the photo and the response to the image.

Users will now also receive customized recommendations, thanks to the updates. Along with receiving new recommendations on who to follow based on each users’ app activity, Photo Grid will now also personalize the stream of photos users see.

“We invite everyone to think beyond traditional photo editing and explore the possibilities of image creation with us,” Jill Shih, vice president of product and user experience at Cheetah Mobile, said in a press release. “Photo Grid is very much a community – one that allows users to express themselves, discover common interests, and stay connected through not only the photos themselves, but also the stories behind them.”

Since the app’s launch, both Android and iOS users have downloaded Photo Grid more than 300 million times combined, with 15 million edits made every day. The app designs collages, edits individual photos, and serves as a social community for sharing those shots.

PhotoGrid is available for free on both the App Store and Google Play.