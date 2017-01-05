3- by 4-inch Polaroid Pop digital instant camera packs a 20MP sensor

If you’ve missed the days of Polaroid’s iconic 3- by 4-inch photographs, today’s your lucky day. Polaroid has announced the Polaroid Pop, an all-new digital instant camera that uses its new ZINK paper technology to bring back the iconic white borders that once defined the instant photography world.

To celebrate its 80th anniversary in 2017, Polaroid says it “could not think of a better way to kick off this milestone year than with the debut of the Polaroid Pop instant digital camera at CES 2017.”

Unlike Polaroid cameras of days past, the Polaroid Pop doesn’t rely on liquid chemicals encased within a plastic sheet to create the image. Instead, it utilizes Polaroid’s ZINK Zero Ink paper technology, which uses embedded dye crystals and heat to create a 3.5- by 4.25-inch print, complete with the white border we’ve come to love.

The camera features a 3.97-inch touchscreen LCD display on the back, which is used to change settings and browse through the 20 megapixel images captured with its CMOS sensor. It offers a MicroSD card slot for storing the digital images, a dual LED flash on the front for brightening up the darkest of scenes, a self-timer mode, three in-camera filter modes, and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth connectivity for easy sharing to your smartphone through Polaroid’s free Polaroid Print app.

In a press release, Polaroid CEO Scott Hardy says the Polaroid Pop “perfectly [blends] nostalgia with modern design and functionality […] staying true to the Polaroid core values of sharing, instant, fun and ease-of-use, while pushing the envelope with a fresh form factor and the latest technology.”

The Polaroid pop will be available in white, black, blue, and red. Polaroid says the Pop will be available in the fourth quarter of 2017, but no pricing has been announced.